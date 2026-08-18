AI-native threat & exposure mgmt platform correlating intel to attack surface.
AI-native threat & exposure mgmt platform correlating intel to attack surface.
Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Management is a platform that collects threat intelligence from a broad range of sources, correlates it against an organization's attack surface, and routes prioritized remediation actions into existing security tooling. How it works: - Mallory ingests data from thousands of open, commercial, and underground sources including vendor advisories, dark web forums, research blogs, GitHub disclosures, and government feeds - All incoming data is resolved into a structured threat graph that tracks campaigns, CVEs, and threat actor activity - The platform connects to an organization's existing tools (code repositories, cloud environments, EDR, identity providers, SaaS platforms) and maps each threat against actual assets - When a new threat surfaces, the platform determines within minutes whether the organization is in scope and notifies relevant owners - Exposures are ranked by live adversary behavior rather than static severity scores - Prioritized work is routed into ticketing systems, detection platforms, and vulnerability management tools under user-defined policy guardrails - Scheduled agents proactively check for exposure across repositories, supply chains, CI/CD pipelines, and tech stacks before threats materialize Key operational areas: - Threat intelligence aggregation from open, commercial, and underground sources - Attack surface correlation across cloud, code, identity, and SaaS - Adversary-anchored exposure prioritization - Automated routing of remediation work into downstream tools - Proactive agent-based exposure scanning on a schedule - Unified analyst and agent workflow thread for collaborative response The platform offers a 14-day free trial with full platform access and no credit card required.
Common questions about Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt is AI-native threat & exposure mgmt platform correlating intel to attack surface, developed by Mallory. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Cyber Threat Intelligence, Vulnerability Prioritization, Dark Web Monitoring.
Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt offers the following core capabilities:
Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt integrates natively with Shodan, Censys, VirusTotal, GreyNoise, Mandiant, Telegram, CISA, MITRE ATT&CK, GitHub, GitLab, npm, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Okta and 18 more. Integration support lets security teams connect Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt is built for security teams handling Cyber Threat Intelligence, Vulnerability Prioritization, Dark Web Monitoring, Threat Feed. It supports workflows including threat intelligence aggregation from open, commercial, and underground sources into a structured threat graph, attack surface correlation mapping threats to actual organizational assets, adversary-anchored exposure prioritization based on live threat actor behavior. Teams typically adopt Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/mallory-ai-native-threat-and-exposure-mgmt
Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://mallory.ai/ or contact Mallory directly.
Popular alternatives to Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt include:
Compare all Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/mallory-ai-native-threat-and-exposure-mgmt
Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt is for security teams and organizations that need Cyber Threat Intelligence, Vulnerability Prioritization, Dark Web Monitoring, Threat Feed, AI SOC. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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