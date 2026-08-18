Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt Description

Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Management is a platform that collects threat intelligence from a broad range of sources, correlates it against an organization's attack surface, and routes prioritized remediation actions into existing security tooling. How it works: - Mallory ingests data from thousands of open, commercial, and underground sources including vendor advisories, dark web forums, research blogs, GitHub disclosures, and government feeds - All incoming data is resolved into a structured threat graph that tracks campaigns, CVEs, and threat actor activity - The platform connects to an organization's existing tools (code repositories, cloud environments, EDR, identity providers, SaaS platforms) and maps each threat against actual assets - When a new threat surfaces, the platform determines within minutes whether the organization is in scope and notifies relevant owners - Exposures are ranked by live adversary behavior rather than static severity scores - Prioritized work is routed into ticketing systems, detection platforms, and vulnerability management tools under user-defined policy guardrails - Scheduled agents proactively check for exposure across repositories, supply chains, CI/CD pipelines, and tech stacks before threats materialize Key operational areas: - Threat intelligence aggregation from open, commercial, and underground sources - Attack surface correlation across cloud, code, identity, and SaaS - Adversary-anchored exposure prioritization - Automated routing of remediation work into downstream tools - Proactive agent-based exposure scanning on a schedule - Unified analyst and agent workflow thread for collaborative response The platform offers a 14-day free trial with full platform access and no credit card required.