AI-powered cybersecurity automation agent for daily workflow execution
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
AI security solution protecting models, agents, data, and prompts
Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense
Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints
Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection
AI-powered threat detection platform using self-supervised learning for NDR
AI usage control platform for detecting & preventing unsafe GenAI tool usage
AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities
AI-powered cybersecurity platform for threat prediction, detection & response
AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts
Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails
Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks
Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps
Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs
Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems
AI-powered security assistant for investigations, incident response & analysis
Real-time AI content moderation and prompt injection defense for AIGC applications.
AI-powered data protection and threat defense for cloud and generative AI
Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS.
Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications
AI-driven anomaly detection for customer onboarding in financial services
ML-based anomaly detection solution for security, fraud, and device failures
AI security solution for Microsoft Copilot deployment and monitoring
AI-based video anomaly detection system for surveillance monitoring
AI-powered security agent for monitoring AI system usage and enforcing policies
Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring
AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks
Runtime security platform for AI applications, models, and agents
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage
National-scale AI cybersecurity platform for infrastructure protection
Autonomous security R&D lab building AI systems for threat detection & response
Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity
AI-powered platform for real-time threat detection and response
GenAI-powered automotive security platform for risk mgmt & threat detection
LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse
AI-powered security monitoring platform for video surveillance operations
Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models
Open source platform for detecting anomalies in data streams
Real-time intent analysis platform for detecting and preventing AI agent threats.
Autonomous AI agent security platform for testing, detecting, and defending AI workforces.
Observability platform for monitoring and analyzing AI agent interactions
GenAI security platform protecting against data leaks and prompt attacks
AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications
Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications
AI red teaming and defense solution for GenAI security testing
Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents
AI-powered cybersecurity assistant for MSPs and SMB clients
AI-powered threat detection using deep learning foundation model (LogLM)
Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction
Detects & blocks bots, scrapers, and automated traffic targeting LLM apps
Monitors GenAI user behavior patterns to detect threats across workflows
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
AI governance & security firewall for controlling GenAI usage and data leakage.
Real-time security platform for deployed AI/ML models and LLM applications.
AI conversational assistant for fraud ops within the Darwinium platform.
Unified, edge-based fraud prevention platform using behavioral intelligence.
AI red-teaming & copilot tools for fraud defense simulation & remediation.
Device intelligence platform detecting emulators, bots, and mobile fraud.
ML model development platform for fraud detection and financial crime prevention.
Runtime security governance for AI agents operating over MCP environments.
Centralizes LLM logs for real-time AI threat detection and incident response.
AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations.
Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance.
Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI.
AI-powered platform for detecting and countering information threats.
Real-time detector for AI-generated lead and interaction fraud.
AI and data analytics platforms for gov't, defense, and enterprise ops.
AI-powered platform detecting fake accounts, reviews, scams & counterfeit goods.
Detects AI-assisted cheating in job interviews via real-time audio analysis.
AI platform that analyzes & hardens security tool configs across the stack.
Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.
AI-powered document fraud detection for PDFs and images across 500+ checks.
AI fraud detection for documents and transactions, available on AWS Marketplace.
AI overlay for transaction monitoring to detect fraud and AML behaviors.
Payment fraud detection platform for merchant processors with chargeback reduction.
ML-based mobile app install ad fraud detection and prevention platform.
AI-based detection of steganography techniques used in cyberattacks.
Hybrid AI search platform combining RAG and GPU-accelerated LLM for fast insights.
Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.
A machine learning-based approach to detect and prevent data breaches using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.
AI-powered assistance feature in Windows for enhanced productivity.
GenAI-powered malware analysis tool for unknown & zero-day threats
