Reco Generative AI Discovery Description

Reco Generative AI Discovery is a platform that provides visibility into generative AI tool usage across enterprise SaaS environments. The product identifies shadow AI applications, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Copilot instances that operate without IT approval. The platform discovers AI tools and autonomous AI agents that have gained access to SaaS platforms. It maps data flows to AI systems and tracks which generative AI tools access sensitive information. The system automatically classifies discovered AI tools by risk level, data access patterns, and business impact. The product addresses the visibility gap created when employees use AI tools without organizational oversight. It tracks AI usage across hundreds of generative AI platforms and emerging AI tools, including connections between external AI models and internal business systems. Reco Generative AI Discovery operates as part of a unified SaaS security platform that includes capabilities for application discovery, identity and access security, posture management, compliance monitoring, and threat detection. The platform connects to over 200 SaaS applications to provide comprehensive coverage of the SaaS ecosystem. The system provides real-time monitoring to detect new AI tool adoption and changes in AI usage patterns. It maintains an inventory of AI tools and their associated users, access privileges, and data exposure paths.