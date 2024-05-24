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Protect AI Recon

by Protect AI

AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications

AI Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Owasp
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Protect AI Recon Description

Protect AI Recon is an automated red teaming platform designed to test and identify vulnerabilities in AI applications and models. The platform provides systematic testing across multiple threat vectors using an attack library of over 450 known attacks on AI systems. Recon tests AI applications holistically, evaluating not just the model but also guardrails, RAG pipelines, and system prompts. The platform includes an AI Agent that creates contextually relevant attacks based on the business objective, base model, and deployed defenses. Red teamers can collaborate with the system using natural language to set attack goals without requiring code. The attack library spans six major threat categories and receives weekly updates informed by a community of over 17,000 security researchers, first-party research, and academic sources. Detection uses trained LLMs to provide accuracy and minimize false positives. Users can upload custom attack prompt sets to simulate specific threat scenarios. The platform provides conversation-level visibility for risk analysis and remediation. Results can be exported to CSV and JSON formats, with vulnerabilities mapped to standard frameworks including OWASP Top 10 for LLMs and DASF to support compliance requirements. Recon enables teams to conduct vulnerability assessments, model selection evaluation, and defense testing before deploying AI applications to production.

Protect AI Recon FAQ

Common questions about Protect AI Recon including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Protect AI Recon is AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications developed by Protect AI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with OWASP.

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