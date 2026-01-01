MixMode AI Cyber Defense Logo

AI-powered threat detection platform using self-supervised learning for NDR

MixMode AI Cyber Defense is a threat detection platform that uses self-supervised artificial intelligence to identify network anomalies and security threats in real time. The platform analyzes network traffic and other data sources to detect unknown attacks, including zero-day exploits and nation-state campaigns, without relying on signatures or rules. The system uses patented AI based on dynamical systems and time series prediction to learn normal behavior patterns within an environment and identify deviations that indicate malicious activity. It processes network traffic at scale, handling over 100 Gbps of data or billions of records per month. MixMode operates without requiring historical data for training, GPU dependencies, or extensive rule configuration. The platform aims to reduce alert volume by filtering out false positives and presenting security teams with prioritized, high-confidence alerts. It can be deployed remotely and begins detecting threats shortly after implementation. The platform provides capabilities for network detection and response, focusing on pre-emptive threat identification by surfacing pre-attack indicators before adversaries execute their attacks. It monitors for behavioral anomalies across network traffic to identify insider threats, advanced persistent threats, and novel attack vectors that traditional security tools may miss.

MixMode AI Cyber Defense is AI-powered threat detection platform using self-supervised learning for NDR developed by MixMode. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, APT, Anomaly Detection.

