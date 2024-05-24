Protect AI Layer Description

Protect AI Layer is a runtime security platform designed to detect and prevent threats targeting AI applications. The product provides visibility into AI application usage through automatic discovery capabilities using eBPF monitoring technology. Layer monitors AI interactions beyond basic prompts and responses, tracking tool calls, function calls, retrievals, embeddings, and metadata throughout the conversation flow. The platform includes 27 turnkey security policies based on 15 different security scanners to detect various attack techniques including multi-turn attacks and downstream workflows. The solution offers flexible deployment options through eBPF or SDK integration methods. It automatically identifies and discovers AI applications across an organization without requiring manual tracking. Layer captures contextual information from AI interactions including RAG systems and agentic AI applications. Security policies within Layer map to industry frameworks including NIST, MITRE, and OWASP standards. The platform provides security teams with capabilities to identify, analyze, investigate, and remediate violations at scale. Layer integrates with existing security infrastructure and supports custom scanner integration. The product is designed for high throughput and low latency operation to support production AI workloads. It provides automated response capabilities through integration with security operations tools.