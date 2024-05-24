Protect AI Layer Logo

Protect AI Layer

by Protect AI

Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring

AI Security Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
RagAnomaly DetectionLinux
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore AI Security22 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Protect AI Layer Description

Protect AI Layer is a runtime security platform designed to detect and prevent threats targeting AI applications. The product provides visibility into AI application usage through automatic discovery capabilities using eBPF monitoring technology. Layer monitors AI interactions beyond basic prompts and responses, tracking tool calls, function calls, retrievals, embeddings, and metadata throughout the conversation flow. The platform includes 27 turnkey security policies based on 15 different security scanners to detect various attack techniques including multi-turn attacks and downstream workflows. The solution offers flexible deployment options through eBPF or SDK integration methods. It automatically identifies and discovers AI applications across an organization without requiring manual tracking. Layer captures contextual information from AI interactions including RAG systems and agentic AI applications. Security policies within Layer map to industry frameworks including NIST, MITRE, and OWASP standards. The platform provides security teams with capabilities to identify, analyze, investigate, and remediate violations at scale. Layer integrates with existing security infrastructure and supports custom scanner integration. The product is designed for high throughput and low latency operation to support production AI workloads. It provides automated response capabilities through integration with security operations tools.

Protect AI Layer FAQ

Common questions about Protect AI Layer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Protect AI Layer is Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring developed by Protect AI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with RAG, Anomaly Detection, Linux.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security Logo
Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security

AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities

0
DTEX AI Security Logo
DTEX AI Security

AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks

0
Fortinet FortiAI Logo
Fortinet FortiAI

AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection

0
CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response Logo
CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response

AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts

0
Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection Logo
Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection

Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox