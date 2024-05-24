DTEX AI Security Description

DTEX AI Security is a platform designed to manage AI risk by providing visibility and control over generative AI tool usage within organizations. The solution addresses shadow AI challenges by monitoring GenAI applications and workflows across the enterprise. The platform captures and monitors AI prompts, including questions submitted to GenAI tools and file sharing activities. It provides visibility into which employees are using which AI tools and how they are being used through summary dashboards. Organizations can establish policies to allow or block specific AI tools based on their risk assessment. DTEX AI Security distinguishes between actions taken by humans and those initiated by AI agents, supporting auditing, accountability, and compliance requirements. The platform includes an AI Risk Assistant that automates investigations, identifies anomalies, and delivers actionable insights to security analysts. The solution helps organizations identify data leaks through both authorized and unauthorized GenAI tools. It captures and can block data flows to and from AI applications. The platform maintains records of all AI interactions to support compliance requirements and provides defensible audit trails. DTEX AI Security integrates with existing security ecosystems and supports investigation workflows to reduce the time required to identify and respond to risky AI activity.