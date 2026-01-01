Netskope SkopeAI
Netskope SkopeAI is an AI and machine learning-based security solution that provides data protection and threat defense capabilities. The product includes ML-based cloud DLP with Train Your Own Classifiers (TYOC) technology for identifying and protecting new data in real-time. For threat protection, SkopeAI detects polymorphic malware, novel phishing web domains, zero-day threats, and malicious web content using AI and ML techniques. The solution includes ML-based risk categorization of cloud applications and enables secure utilization of generative AI tools. The product incorporates user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) to detect anomalous behavior patterns including malicious insiders, compromised accounts, brute force attacks, and data exfiltration. It provides ML-based identification and categorization of newly connected devices with anomaly detection for device visibility and IoT security. SkopeAI offers network and SD-WAN optimization through predictive insights, access anomaly detection, and application performance flow analytics. The solution distinguishes between corporate and personal app instances and provides ML-based risk categorization for new cloud applications. The platform is designed to adapt to the data landscape including widespread adoption of generative AI and new AI-driven attacks, providing security for data and users.
