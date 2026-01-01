Netskope SkopeAI Logo

Netskope SkopeAI

AI-powered data protection and threat defense for cloud and generative AI

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Netskope SkopeAI Description

Netskope SkopeAI is an AI and machine learning-based security solution that provides data protection and threat defense capabilities. The product includes ML-based cloud DLP with Train Your Own Classifiers (TYOC) technology for identifying and protecting new data in real-time. For threat protection, SkopeAI detects polymorphic malware, novel phishing web domains, zero-day threats, and malicious web content using AI and ML techniques. The solution includes ML-based risk categorization of cloud applications and enables secure utilization of generative AI tools. The product incorporates user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) to detect anomalous behavior patterns including malicious insiders, compromised accounts, brute force attacks, and data exfiltration. It provides ML-based identification and categorization of newly connected devices with anomaly detection for device visibility and IoT security. SkopeAI offers network and SD-WAN optimization through predictive insights, access anomaly detection, and application performance flow analytics. The solution distinguishes between corporate and personal app instances and provides ML-based risk categorization for new cloud applications. The platform is designed to adapt to the data landscape including widespread adoption of generative AI and new AI-driven attacks, providing security for data and users.

Netskope SkopeAI FAQ

Common questions about Netskope SkopeAI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Netskope SkopeAI is AI-powered data protection and threat defense for cloud and generative AI developed by Netskope. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Anomaly Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →