Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security
AI-powered security assistant for investigations, incident response & analysis
Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security
AI-powered security assistant for investigations, incident response & analysis
Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security Description
Varonis Athena AI is an AI-native security assistant embedded within the Varonis Data Security Platform. The product uses natural language processing to enable security teams to conduct investigations and analyses through conversational queries. The system functions as an AI SOC analyst that assists with alert investigation, incident response, and environment hardening. Users can ask questions in natural language such as "Do we have any files containing passwords that are open to the internet?" or "Which users have accessed our payroll files this week?" to receive fast answers about their security posture. Athena AI is built on Azure OpenAI and does not use customer data to train its models. The architecture ensures data residence, and customers can opt out of AI features at any time. The product aims to reduce the skills gap by enabling users of all experience levels to perform security tasks. It appears in various user interfaces within the Varonis platform to accelerate security and compliance workflows. Athena AI also includes email security capabilities as part of the broader Varonis platform, providing protection against email-based threats.
Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security FAQ
Common questions about Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security is AI-powered security assistant for investigations, incident response & analysis developed by Varonis. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership