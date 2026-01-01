Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security Description

Varonis Athena AI is an AI-native security assistant embedded within the Varonis Data Security Platform. The product uses natural language processing to enable security teams to conduct investigations and analyses through conversational queries. The system functions as an AI SOC analyst that assists with alert investigation, incident response, and environment hardening. Users can ask questions in natural language such as "Do we have any files containing passwords that are open to the internet?" or "Which users have accessed our payroll files this week?" to receive fast answers about their security posture. Athena AI is built on Azure OpenAI and does not use customer data to train its models. The architecture ensures data residence, and customers can opt out of AI features at any time. The product aims to reduce the skills gap by enabling users of all experience levels to perform security tasks. It appears in various user interfaces within the Varonis platform to accelerate security and compliance workflows. Athena AI also includes email security capabilities as part of the broader Varonis platform, providing protection against email-based threats.