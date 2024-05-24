Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent
AI-powered security agent for monitoring AI system usage and enforcing policies
Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent
AI-powered security agent for monitoring AI system usage and enforcing policies
Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent Description
Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent is an AI-powered security operations agent designed to monitor and secure AI system usage within organizations. The agent provides continuous threat detection and policy enforcement for AI workforces and GenAI applications. The agent tracks how AI systems interact with sensitive data and monitors both sanctioned and unsanctioned AI usage across SOC, endpoint, and network environments. It flags unauthorized prompts, inputs, or outputs in real time and enforces compliance with internal and external security policies. The system maintains a full audit trail of AI decisions and user interactions. The agent operates across multiple environments including endpoints, networks, and cloud systems. It monitors AI interactions to detect policy violations, data leaks, and misuse scenarios. When risky activities are detected, the agent can block or quarantine threats and enforce access and usage rules automatically. The solution includes governance features supporting compliance frameworks such as HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC2. It generates immediate alerts for high-risk incidents and can trigger automated response actions with administrator notifications. The agent integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, EDR, and log management platforms. It provides visibility into AI usage patterns while enabling teams to adopt GenAI and AI agents with policy enforcement that monitors every interaction without blocking innovation.
Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent FAQ
Common questions about Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent is AI-powered security agent for monitoring AI system usage and enforcing policies developed by Terralogic. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
ALTERNATIVES
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response
AI security solution protecting models, agents, data, and prompts
Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense
Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints
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