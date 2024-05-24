Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent Description

Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent is an AI-powered security operations agent designed to monitor and secure AI system usage within organizations. The agent provides continuous threat detection and policy enforcement for AI workforces and GenAI applications. The agent tracks how AI systems interact with sensitive data and monitors both sanctioned and unsanctioned AI usage across SOC, endpoint, and network environments. It flags unauthorized prompts, inputs, or outputs in real time and enforces compliance with internal and external security policies. The system maintains a full audit trail of AI decisions and user interactions. The agent operates across multiple environments including endpoints, networks, and cloud systems. It monitors AI interactions to detect policy violations, data leaks, and misuse scenarios. When risky activities are detected, the agent can block or quarantine threats and enforce access and usage rules automatically. The solution includes governance features supporting compliance frameworks such as HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC2. It generates immediate alerts for high-risk incidents and can trigger automated response actions with administrator notifications. The agent integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, EDR, and log management platforms. It provides visibility into AI usage patterns while enabling teams to adopt GenAI and AI agents with policy enforcement that monitors every interaction without blocking innovation.