Deep Instinct DSX Companion Description

Deep Instinct DSX Companion (DIANNA - Deep Instinct's Artificial Neural Network Assistant) is a generative AI-based cyber analysis tool designed to provide explainability and analysis of unknown, never-before-seen malware. The tool performs static analysis on various file formats including binaries, scripts, documents, shortcut files, and other threat delivery file types. The system translates malicious code intent and potential actions into natural language explanations, enabling SOC teams to understand what the code is designed to accomplish. It analyzes threats across endpoints, NAS, cloud storage, and applications to provide visibility into zero-day threats and AI-powered attacks. DSX Companion automates malware analysis tasks to reduce investigation time and workload for security operations teams. The tool provides insights into Deep Instinct's prevention model decision-making processes, allowing organizations to adjust their security posture. It operates on a privacy-by-design foundation, where files are not used to train models and outputs are not shared with external parties. The platform delivers expert-grade malware analysis with actionable insights for both known and unknown threats, supporting SOC teams in threat investigation and response activities.