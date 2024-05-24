Deep Instinct DSX Companion Logo

Deep Instinct DSX Companion

GenAI-powered malware analysis tool for unknown & zero-day threats

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Deep Instinct DSX Companion is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Deep Instinct DSX Companion Description

Deep Instinct DSX Companion (DIANNA - Deep Instinct's Artificial Neural Network Assistant) is a generative AI-based cyber analysis tool designed to provide explainability and analysis of unknown, never-before-seen malware. The tool performs static analysis on various file formats including binaries, scripts, documents, shortcut files, and other threat delivery file types. The system translates malicious code intent and potential actions into natural language explanations, enabling SOC teams to understand what the code is designed to accomplish. It analyzes threats across endpoints, NAS, cloud storage, and applications to provide visibility into zero-day threats and AI-powered attacks. DSX Companion automates malware analysis tasks to reduce investigation time and workload for security operations teams. The tool provides insights into Deep Instinct's prevention model decision-making processes, allowing organizations to adjust their security posture. It operates on a privacy-by-design foundation, where files are not used to train models and outputs are not shared with external parties. The platform delivers expert-grade malware analysis with actionable insights for both known and unknown threats, supporting SOC teams in threat investigation and response activities.

Deep Instinct DSX Companion FAQ

Common questions about Deep Instinct DSX Companion including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Deep Instinct DSX Companion is GenAI-powered malware analysis tool for unknown & zero-day threats developed by Deep Instinct. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Generative AI, Malware Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →