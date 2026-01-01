Check Point Lakera Description

Check Point Lakera (formerly Lakera) is a runtime security platform designed to protect generative AI applications from threats and data leakage. The platform provides an AI Application Firewall that monitors and protects GenAI workloads through a single API call integration. The product offers real-time visibility into GenAI use cases and risks across organizations, enabling discovery of applications and potential security issues. It detects and responds to threats by identifying malicious behavior and actors in real-time, while providing guardrails to block inappropriate content and prevent data leakage. The platform includes a Security Center dashboard for centralized monitoring of applications, policy control, and threat identification. It supports customizable security policies that can be applied across multiple applications without code changes. The system logs GenAI interactions, user behavior, and firewall events that can be fed into SIEMs and dashboards. Lakera Guard provides protection against prompt injection attacks, jailbreak attempts, and other AI-specific security threats. The platform includes threat intelligence capabilities that continuously evolve to address emerging risks. It supports compliance requirements including SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA standards. The solution integrates with enterprise environments through API-based deployment and can be implemented in under five minutes. It operates with low latency to maintain user experience while providing security controls for business-critical GenAI applications.