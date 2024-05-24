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VicOne GenAI

by VicOne

GenAI-powered automotive security platform for risk mgmt & threat detection

AI Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Owasp
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VicOne GenAI Description

VicOne GenAI is an automotive cybersecurity platform that applies generative AI to vehicle security operations and risk management. The platform addresses automotive-specific security challenges including UN R155 compliance, vulnerability management, and threat detection for connected vehicles. The solution provides automated risk scoring and ranking in system context, generating risk trend reports for vehicle security posture. It performs automated vulnerability assessment by analyzing software scans and prioritizing open-source vulnerabilities with actionable recommendations. The platform automatically generates UN R155 compliance reports mapped to WP.29 R155 Annex 5 requirements. GenAI capabilities include automated threat detection that learns from global cyberattack incidents, threat intelligence extraction from dark web and underground forums with predictive insights, and alert correlation to provide contextualized attack paths for VSOC analysts. The platform includes edge AI detection capabilities that utilize NPU-powered computing to correlate vehicle data and security events across multiple ECUs, enabling autonomous threat detection and defense at the vehicle level. The solution addresses LLM security risks in AI-powered vehicle cockpits, protecting against data leaks from AI prompt injection, unsecure outputs, and vulnerable third-party plug-ins based on OWASP top risks for LLM applications. It processes vehicle log data to extract actionable risk insights and supports security teams in managing expanding regulatory scope for older vehicles.

VicOne GenAI FAQ

Common questions about VicOne GenAI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

VicOne GenAI is GenAI-powered automotive security platform for risk mgmt & threat detection developed by VicOne. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with OWASP.

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