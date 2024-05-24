Witness Observe Description

Witness Observe is an enterprise AI security platform that provides visibility and control over AI application usage across organizations. The platform detects and monitors AI usage enterprise-wide, covering both human employees and autonomous agents. The solution operates at the network level to discover AI tools, agents, and conversations across the entire environment without requiring browser extensions or endpoint clients. It maintains a catalog of over 4,000 AI applications that can be detected, including native applications like Windows Copilot and Office 365. The platform captures and analyzes real-time AI conversations across different contexts, from developers testing features to customer chatbot interactions and agent task execution. It provides search capabilities across tools to identify sensitive topics or policy violations and tracks usage trends across the workforce. Witness Observe uses machine learning models to classify intent based on employee and agent activity, analyzing conversations and context to detect patterns that evolve across sessions. This intent-based classification enables the creation of context-aware policies with appropriate protection levels. The platform includes bidirectional runtime protection that blocks threats like prompt injection before they reach models and agents, and filters harmful outputs before they reach users or trigger actions. It offers integrated guardrails for data protection through tokenization, model protection against manipulation, and agent guardrails to enforce rules for autonomous systems. The solution supports intelligent routing of AI requests and provides automated cataloging of AI applications and agent activity for compliance and reporting purposes.