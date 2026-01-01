Operant AI AI Gatekeeper Logo

Operant AI AI Gatekeeper

Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs

Operant AI AI Gatekeeper Description

Operant AI AI Gatekeeper is a runtime security platform designed to protect AI applications across cloud-native environments. The product provides visibility into live AI interactions and detects AI-specific threats including prompt injection, LLM poisoning, model theft, and sensitive data leakage. The platform operates through a single-step Helm installation requiring zero instrumentation or integrations. It deploys within Kubernetes and cloud-native infrastructure to provide real-time security across clusters and clouds. AI Gatekeeper includes automated in-line defenses such as auto-redaction and obfuscation of sensitive data and personally identifiable information. The system addresses OWASP LLM security risks including prompt injection, insecure output handling, training data poisoning, model denial of service, supply chain vulnerabilities, sensitive information disclosure, insecure plugin design, and excessive agency. The platform provides security for GenAI, LLM, and RAG applications across the entire AI application stack. It monitors AI-driven data flows for compliance needs and enables runtime enforcement against security risks. The solution integrates into existing cloud application stacks to provide what the vendor describes as "3D Runtime Defense" covering infrastructure to APIs.

Operant AI AI Gatekeeper is Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs developed by Operant AI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Cloud Native.

