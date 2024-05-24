Fortinet FortiAI
Fortinet FortiAI Description
FortiAI is an AI-powered security platform that operates across three main pillars: FortiAI-Protect, FortiAI-Assist, and FortiAI-SecureAI. The platform leverages over 15 years of AI research and development, backed by 500+ AI patents and patent applications, with intelligence gathered from more than 40 million globally deployed sensors. FortiAI-Protect provides real-time threat intelligence to block emerging threats, performs contextual risk assessment to prioritize critical responses, and includes advanced intrusion prevention capabilities. It detects unauthorized AI usage and enforces secure AI usage policies with real-time detection and controls. FortiAI-Assist automates security operations including policy updates, configuration corrections, and network operations optimization. It performs alert triage to prioritize high-risk threats, conducts adaptive threat hunting without human input, provides root-cause tracing for attack origins, and enriches threat intelligence for proactive defense. FortiAI-SecureAI delivers layered security for AI infrastructure, including network defense, web/API protection, and cloud workload monitoring. It implements zero-trust access for AI models, prevents LLM data leakage, and uses deception tactics for early attack detection. The platform addresses data poisoning and adversarial attacks that can compromise LLM data integrity and privacy. The platform integrates within the Fortinet Security Fabric and works with various Fortinet products including FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiSandbox, FortiNDR, FortiWeb, FortiEDR, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiSIEM, FortiSOAR, FortiAIOps, FortiDLP, and FortiCNAPP.
