Akto Secure AI Usage

Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints

Akto Secure AI Usage is an enterprise security solution that provides visibility and control over how employees use AI tools, agents, and Model Context Protocols (MCPs) across web browsers, desktop applications, and endpoint devices. The platform continuously monitors employee devices to identify all AI tools in use, including browser-based tools, desktop apps, and extensions. It can detect developers spinning up MCP servers locally and provides real-time protection against sensitive data exposure. The solution operates through an endpoint agent that runs directly on employee devices to intercept unsafe AI interactions, apply policy checks, and prevent unauthorized tool usage in real time. It detects and blocks prompts or responses that expose internal or customer data before they reach external AI services. The platform includes an Agentic AI Security Engine that can discover agentic assets from 80+ connectors, test and simulate attacks across discovered MCPs and AI agents with 1,000+ probes, and enforce AI guardrails with automated policy actions. Akto Secure AI Usage is designed for enterprises seeking to secure AI agent and MCP workflows while maintaining visibility into employee AI adoption patterns. The company has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for API Protection and has received funding from Accel.

Akto Secure AI Usage is Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints developed by Akto. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Endpoint Security, Data Loss Prevention.

