Zscaler AI Runtime Protection
Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection
Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection Description
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection (formerly SPLX) monitors and secures AI applications in production environments. The platform detects and blocks prompt-based threats including jailbreaks, prompt injections, and data leakage attempts in real-time. The solution applies input and output filtering to AI interactions, enforcing guardrails on both user prompts and model responses. Organizations can define custom policies using natural language to block specific topics, phrases, or behaviors based on their use case and compliance requirements. Detection thresholds can be adjusted to balance sensitivity and false positive rates. The platform provides detailed telemetry for security analysis, including logs of blocked prompts with timestamps, similarity scores, and trigger context. All monitoring and enforcement occurs with minimal latency impact on user experience. Integration capabilities include REST API connections, conversational platforms, and large language model frameworks. The platform supports both commercial and open-source AI models through pre-built connectors that require no coding to implement. The solution addresses AI security across the full lifecycle, from development testing to production runtime protection, with centralized visibility into AI risk posture and policy violations.
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection FAQ
Common questions about Zscaler AI Runtime Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection is Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks developed by SPLX. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Anomaly Detection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership