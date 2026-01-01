CultureAI AI Usage Control Logo

CultureAI AI Usage Control is a platform designed to monitor and secure the use of generative AI tools across organizations. The product provides visibility into shadow AI usage, including personal accounts and unapproved AI applications used by employees. The platform monitors AI tool usage at the prompt level, detecting when sensitive data may be shared with AI applications like ChatGPT, Copilot, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and thousands of other AI tools. It analyzes user behavior and intent to identify risky patterns rather than relying solely on content-based detection. When unsafe usage is detected, the system provides real-time coaching to users within the AI application interface, guiding them toward secure practices without blocking access. Organizations can configure role-aware policies that adapt based on user roles, departments, and usage history. The platform includes AI usage scoring and analytics dashboards that show which AI applications are being used, usage frequency, approval status, and risk levels. It supports discovery of both browser-based and desktop AI tools, including custom and internal large language models. CultureAI is designed with privacy considerations, offering data anonymization and regional data control options. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, SSO, and DLP systems. Deployment does not require heavy agents or proxy configurations.

