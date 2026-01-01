CultureAI AI Usage Control
AI usage control platform for detecting & preventing unsafe GenAI tool usage
CultureAI AI Usage Control
AI usage control platform for detecting & preventing unsafe GenAI tool usage
CultureAI AI Usage Control Description
CultureAI AI Usage Control is a platform designed to monitor and secure the use of generative AI tools across organizations. The product provides visibility into shadow AI usage, including personal accounts and unapproved AI applications used by employees. The platform monitors AI tool usage at the prompt level, detecting when sensitive data may be shared with AI applications like ChatGPT, Copilot, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and thousands of other AI tools. It analyzes user behavior and intent to identify risky patterns rather than relying solely on content-based detection. When unsafe usage is detected, the system provides real-time coaching to users within the AI application interface, guiding them toward secure practices without blocking access. Organizations can configure role-aware policies that adapt based on user roles, departments, and usage history. The platform includes AI usage scoring and analytics dashboards that show which AI applications are being used, usage frequency, approval status, and risk levels. It supports discovery of both browser-based and desktop AI tools, including custom and internal large language models. CultureAI is designed with privacy considerations, offering data anonymization and regional data control options. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, SSO, and DLP systems. Deployment does not require heavy agents or proxy configurations.
CultureAI AI Usage Control FAQ
Common questions about CultureAI AI Usage Control including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CultureAI AI Usage Control is AI usage control platform for detecting & preventing unsafe GenAI tool usage developed by CultureAI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership