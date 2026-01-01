Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud.

Key features: Browser plugin-based monitoring of employee AI tool interactions, capturing prompts, responses, and data exposure, Automated scanning of codebases for LLM API calls and agentic AI framework usage, Detection of AI usage in cloud workflows, serverless functions, and backend systems, Centralized AI usage inventory consolidating all discovered activity across browser, code, and cloud, AI-specific risk scoring covering prompt injection, sensitive data leakage, unapproved model usage, and misconfigured agent behavior