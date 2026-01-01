Top picks: Reco AI Governance and Security, Witness AI Product, NROC Security — plus 45 more compared.Security for AI
DeepKeep AI Lens is a commercial AI SPM tool developed by DeepKeep. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Reco AI Governance and Security, Witness AI Product, NROC Security, JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance, and DTEX AI Security. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to DeepKeep AI Lens, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI governance and security platform for SaaS environments
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility, governance, and protection
GenAI data protection platform preventing leaks and governing shadow AI
Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement
AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage
Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments
Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud.
AI governance and security platform for SaaS environments
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility, governance, and protection
GenAI data protection platform preventing leaks and governing shadow AI
Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement
AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage
Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments
Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud.
AI usage control platform for detecting & preventing unsafe GenAI tool usage
Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS.
AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage
AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management
Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org.
Monitors and governs enterprise AI tool usage via existing security stack.
Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems
Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection
AI security platform protecting against data loss, attacks, and AI threats
Provides visibility and governance over AI-generated code in development.
GenAI runtime visibility and governance platform for LLM traffic management
AI tool discovery, adoption tracking, and security visibility platform
Discovers and inventories AI assets across enterprise codebases, clouds, and apps.
Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense
Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints
End-to-end AI security platform for models, agents, and runtime protection
End-to-end platform for securing AI systems from build to runtime
AI security posture mgmt for securing AI models, data, and LLMs in cloud envs
AI risk assessment tool that scores AI apps and MCP servers for security
SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts
AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security
AI security platform for lifecycle protection, governance, and runtime defense
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
AI security platform for data protection across AI/ML development lifecycle
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations.
AI & SaaS security platform for discovery, risk mgmt, and governance.
Agentless AI data firewall for governing data flows to AI services.
AI trust infrastructure platform for securing GenAI apps & workforce usage
End-to-end platform for securing AI systems across their entire lifecycle
AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services
Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle
DLP solution preventing enterprise data loss through workforce AI tool usage
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to DeepKeep AI Lens.
The most popular alternatives to DeepKeep AI Lens include Reco AI Governance and Security, Witness AI Product, NROC Security, JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance, and DTEX AI Security. These AI SPM tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to DeepKeep AI Lens listed on CybersecTools, all within the AI SPM category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
DeepKeep AI Lens is a commercial AI SPM tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
DeepKeep AI Lens is a AI SPM tool within the broader Security for AI category. It is used by security professionals for ai spm capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.