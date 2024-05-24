JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance Logo

JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance

Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement

Attack Surface Commercial
JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance Description

JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance is a solution designed to discover, manage, and govern AI tool usage across an organization. The product provides visibility into shadow AI applications through multi-layer discovery methods and an expanded application catalog. The platform includes a unified dashboard that tracks AI lifecycle, usage patterns, adoption rates, and departmental activity. It enables administrators to identify unauthorized AI systems and monitor how employees interact with generative AI tools. Access control capabilities allow organizations to enforce policies on AI tool usage. Administrators can configure automatic actions to approve or restrict AI applications, display warnings to users, block access to specific tools, or suggest secure alternatives. The system supports policy enforcement across different work environments. The solution generates compliance reports to support regulatory requirements including EU AI Act and SOC 2. It aims to prevent sensitive data exposure by controlling which AI systems can access organizational information. JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance is part of the broader JumpCloud Open Directory Platform, which includes identity management, access management, and device management capabilities. The product is offered with a 30-day trial period.

JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance FAQ

Common questions about JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance is Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement developed by JumpCloud. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Control, Compliance.

