JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance Description

JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance is a solution designed to discover, manage, and govern AI tool usage across an organization. The product provides visibility into shadow AI applications through multi-layer discovery methods and an expanded application catalog. The platform includes a unified dashboard that tracks AI lifecycle, usage patterns, adoption rates, and departmental activity. It enables administrators to identify unauthorized AI systems and monitor how employees interact with generative AI tools. Access control capabilities allow organizations to enforce policies on AI tool usage. Administrators can configure automatic actions to approve or restrict AI applications, display warnings to users, block access to specific tools, or suggest secure alternatives. The system supports policy enforcement across different work environments. The solution generates compliance reports to support regulatory requirements including EU AI Act and SOC 2. It aims to prevent sensitive data exposure by controlling which AI systems can access organizational information. JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance is part of the broader JumpCloud Open Directory Platform, which includes identity management, access management, and device management capabilities. The product is offered with a 30-day trial period.