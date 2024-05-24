Secure Code Warrior Trust Agent: AI Logo

Secure Code Warrior Trust Agent: AI

by Secure Code Warrior

Provides visibility and governance over AI-generated code in development.

Application Security Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Secure Code Warrior Trust Agent: AI Description

Secure Code Warrior Trust Agent: AI is a solution designed to provide visibility and governance over AI-generated code in software development lifecycles. The product addresses the security risks introduced by developers using AI coding tools, LLMs, and Model Context Protocols (MCPs). The solution operates by deploying as an IDE plugin or endpoint agent that intercepts and monitors code generated by AI coding assistants. It captures signals in real-time from the developer's computer and IDE, tracking which developers are using which AI tools, LLMs, and MCPs on specific code repositories. The product correlates this data with developer secure coding skill levels measured through Secure Code Warrior's learning platform. Trust Agent: AI provides observability into AI-assisted development activities, including detection of unsanctioned AI tools and models. It enables policy enforcement to ensure developers using AI coding tools meet secure coding standards before code contributions are accepted into repositories. The solution connects AI-generated code to developer skill levels, vulnerabilities produced, and actual commits to assess security risk. The product detects AI assistants and agentic coding tools and supports models from OpenAI, Amazon Bedrock, Google Vertex AI, and GitHub Copilot. Installation is provided via a .vsix file for Visual Studio Code with planned support for automated deployment through MDM solutions.

Secure Code Warrior Trust Agent: AI FAQ

Common questions about Secure Code Warrior Trust Agent: AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Secure Code Warrior Trust Agent: AI is Provides visibility and governance over AI-generated code in development. developed by Secure Code Warrior. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Visibility.

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