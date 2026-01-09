Harmonic Secure AI Logo

Harmonic Secure AI

Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Harmonic Secure AI is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Harmonic Secure AI Description

Harmonic Secure AI is a security platform designed to enable organizations to adopt generative AI tools while protecting sensitive data and maintaining compliance. The platform addresses security challenges associated with GenAI adoption by providing visibility into unauthorized AI application usage, often referred to as Shadow AI. The platform monitors data flows to GenAI applications and uses AI-based detection to identify sensitive information leaving the organization. It provides inline user coaching and nudging to guide employees toward safe AI usage practices. Organizations can track employee GenAI usage patterns, identify top use cases, and monitor data flows across different AI applications. Harmonic identifies risky GenAI applications that may be training on organizational data, helping security teams assess the GenAI supply chain. The platform offers an alternative to blocking entire categories of AI tools, allowing organizations to implement granular controls rather than broad restrictions. The solution is positioned as a data security tool that extends beyond traditional DLP approaches, using methods described as "human-like" data protection to detect sensitive unstructured data. It provides security teams with visibility and control mechanisms for managing GenAI adoption without significantly impacting productivity.

Harmonic Secure AI FAQ

Common questions about Harmonic Secure AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Harmonic Secure AI is Security platform for GenAI adoption with data protection and Shadow AI detection developed by Harmonic Security. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Generative AI, Data Loss Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →