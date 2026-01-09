Harmonic Secure AI Description

Harmonic Secure AI is a security platform designed to enable organizations to adopt generative AI tools while protecting sensitive data and maintaining compliance. The platform addresses security challenges associated with GenAI adoption by providing visibility into unauthorized AI application usage, often referred to as Shadow AI. The platform monitors data flows to GenAI applications and uses AI-based detection to identify sensitive information leaving the organization. It provides inline user coaching and nudging to guide employees toward safe AI usage practices. Organizations can track employee GenAI usage patterns, identify top use cases, and monitor data flows across different AI applications. Harmonic identifies risky GenAI applications that may be training on organizational data, helping security teams assess the GenAI supply chain. The platform offers an alternative to blocking entire categories of AI tools, allowing organizations to implement granular controls rather than broad restrictions. The solution is positioned as a data security tool that extends beyond traditional DLP approaches, using methods described as "human-like" data protection to detect sensitive unstructured data. It provides security teams with visibility and control mechanisms for managing GenAI adoption without significantly impacting productivity.