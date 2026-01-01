Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot
DLP solution preventing enterprise data loss through workforce AI tool usage
Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot Description
Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot is a data loss prevention solution designed to protect enterprise data from unauthorized exposure through AI tools accessed on workforce devices. The product addresses the risk of employees using AI services on personal and corporate devices without oversight. The solution integrates with Mobile Device Management (MDM) systems to provide centralized policy control over AI service access. It monitors unauthorized AI tool usage across the organization, referred to as "Shadow AI," and prevents enterprise data from being transmitted to unapproved AI services. The product operates through lightweight integration with existing security infrastructure and MDM platforms. It enables organizations to implement policy-based access controls for provisioned AI services while maintaining visibility into AI tool usage patterns across workforce devices. The solution provides audit trail capabilities for data governance and regulatory compliance requirements. Organizations can restrict workforce devices from sharing enterprise data with unauthorized AI services while still enabling approved AI innovation within defined security parameters. The product is positioned to work alongside existing security tools and MDM systems rather than replacing them, offering a layer of control specifically focused on AI-related data exposure risks.
Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot FAQ
Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot is DLP solution preventing enterprise data loss through workforce AI tool usage developed by Tumeryk. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Control, Audit.
