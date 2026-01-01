Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot Logo

Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot

DLP solution preventing enterprise data loss through workforce AI tool usage

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot Description

Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot is a data loss prevention solution designed to protect enterprise data from unauthorized exposure through AI tools accessed on workforce devices. The product addresses the risk of employees using AI services on personal and corporate devices without oversight. The solution integrates with Mobile Device Management (MDM) systems to provide centralized policy control over AI service access. It monitors unauthorized AI tool usage across the organization, referred to as "Shadow AI," and prevents enterprise data from being transmitted to unapproved AI services. The product operates through lightweight integration with existing security infrastructure and MDM platforms. It enables organizations to implement policy-based access controls for provisioned AI services while maintaining visibility into AI tool usage patterns across workforce devices. The solution provides audit trail capabilities for data governance and regulatory compliance requirements. Organizations can restrict workforce devices from sharing enterprise data with unauthorized AI services while still enabling approved AI innovation within defined security parameters. The product is positioned to work alongside existing security tools and MDM systems rather than replacing them, offering a layer of control specifically focused on AI-related data exposure risks.

Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot FAQ

Common questions about Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tumeryk Secure Workforce Chatbot is DLP solution preventing enterprise data loss through workforce AI tool usage developed by Tumeryk. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Control, Audit.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →