DeepKeep AI Lens
Discovers shadow AI usage and enforces policies on AI tool access and interactions
DeepKeep AI Lens
Discovers shadow AI usage and enforces policies on AI tool access and interactions
DeepKeep AI Lens Description
DeepKeep AI Lens provides visibility and control over AI tool usage across an organization. The platform discovers shadow AI usage including public LLMs, embedded assistants, browser-based copilots, and personal scripts that employees and developers use. The solution enables role-based policy enforcement by integrating with Identity Providers (IdP) to manage access to AI services based on user roles. Organizations can control which users access specific AI services and apply different restriction levels based on risk profiles. AI Lens includes an AI Firewall that enforces security controls on prompts and responses in real-time. The guardrails block unsafe inputs, remove sensitive content, and restrict risky outputs. Controls can be customized per user group or tool to balance security with productivity. The platform provides centralized governance across AI tools used throughout the organization. Security teams gain visibility into previously invisible AI usage patterns while maintaining the ability to support safe AI adoption without blocking legitimate productivity gains.
DeepKeep AI Lens FAQ
Common questions about DeepKeep AI Lens including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DeepKeep AI Lens is Discovers shadow AI usage and enforces policies on AI tool access and interactions developed by DeepKeep. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Policy, Visibility, Shadow AI.
ALTERNATIVES
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