WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI

44 Alternatives to Check Point CloudGuard WAF

Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform Logo
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform

AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS

Cloudflare WAF Logo
Cloudflare WAF

A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features.

F5 Distributed Cloud WAF Logo
F5 Distributed Cloud WAF

SaaS-based WAF for protecting web apps across multi-cloud, on-prem & edge

Radware Cloud WAF Service Logo
Radware Cloud WAF Service

A cloud-based web application firewall service that combines traditional WAF capabilities with AI-driven behavioral analysis to protect web applications across hybrid and cloud environments.

A10 Networks ThreatX Logo
A10 Networks ThreatX

Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF Logo
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF

A cloud-based web application firewall service that protects web applications from malicious traffic through threat intelligence, access controls, and bot management capabilities.

Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) Logo
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services

Cloudbric WAF+ Logo
Cloudbric WAF+

Cloud-based WAF platform with managed security services and AWS WAF integration

MONITORAPP AIWAF Logo
MONITORAPP AIWAF

WAAP solution protecting web apps and APIs from threats across environments

MONITORAPP AIONCLOUD Logo
MONITORAPP AIONCLOUD

Cloud-native security platform offering web protection and secure access services

MONITORAPP AIAssist Managed Rules Logo
MONITORAPP AIAssist Managed Rules

Managed ruleset service for cloud-native WAFs across AWS, Azure, and GCP

Indusface SwyftComply Logo
Indusface SwyftComply

Autonomous vulnerability remediation via virtual patching for web apps and APIs

Indusface AppTrana - WAF Logo
Indusface AppTrana - WAF

Managed WAF providing web app protection against DDoS, bots, and vulnerabilities

Cloudbric WMS Logo
Cloudbric WMS

Managed service for AWS WAF with security policy optimization and monitoring

Cloudbric Managed Rules Logo
Cloudbric Managed Rules

Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs

Prophaze EagleEye WAF Logo
Prophaze EagleEye WAF

Cloud-based WAF protecting web apps from threats with AI-powered analysis

Prophaze WAF-as-a-Service Logo
Prophaze WAF-as-a-Service

Cloud-based WAF service protecting web apps from threats and vulnerabilities

Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP Logo
Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP

Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats

Imperva Application Security Logo
Imperva Application Security

Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats

Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Logo
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)

Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation

ThreatBook OneDNS Logo
ThreatBook OneDNS

Cloud-native DNS security service blocking malware, phishing, and threats

Fortra Managed Web Application Firewall (WAF) Logo
Fortra Managed Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Managed WAF service protecting web apps and APIs from attacks and threats

Baffin Bay Application Security Logo
Baffin Bay Application Security

Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense

CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 Logo
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0

Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec

EdgeWave iPrism Web Security Logo
EdgeWave iPrism Web Security

Web filtering and security gateway with URL analysis and threat protection

Smoothwall Filter Logo
Smoothwall Filter

Real-time web content filtering for educational institutions

ThreatX Managed Web Application Firewall Logo
ThreatX Managed Web Application Firewall

Managed cloud WAF for protecting APIs and web apps against threats

Trusted Knight Protector Air Logo
Trusted Knight Protector Air

Cloud-based web & browser transaction protection with malware detection

PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K Logo
PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K

Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform with WAF and DDoS defense

Impart Logo
Impart

Agent-based runtime firewall for web apps and APIs with AI-driven rules

Netsweeper nFilter Logo
Netsweeper nFilter

Web filtering platform with AI-powered categorization for content control

Atomicorp Hosting Security WAF Logo
Atomicorp Hosting Security WAF

WAF solution for hosting providers protecting web apps from common attacks.

DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform Logo
DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform

Cloud-based bot detection and cyberfraud protection for web, mobile & APIs.

Data Shepherd Reblaze Logo
Data Shepherd Reblaze

Cloud-based VPC web security platform with WAF, DDoS, and bot mitigation.

Network Box USA WAF+ Logo
Network Box USA WAF+

Fully managed WAF service with 24/7 SOC, IPS, and OWASP Top 10 protection.

Opticca Security WAF & CDN Security Logo
Opticca Security WAF & CDN Security

Cloud-based WAF & CDN security protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10 threats.

Opticca Security Managed WAF Services Logo
Opticca Security Managed WAF Services

Managed cloud WAF service protecting web apps/APIs from OWASP Top 10 threats.

Polaris Infosec WAAP Logo
Polaris Infosec WAAP

AI-powered WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt.

VIRTIS Logo
VIRTIS

Cloud-native WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt.

AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) Logo
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs)

AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities.

Free
AWS WAF Logo
AWS WAF

AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.

Free
Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite Logo
Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite

AI-powered cloud WAF with DDoS protection, bot management, and rate limiting

Akamai App & API Protector Logo
Akamai App & API Protector

WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection

