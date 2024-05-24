ThreatX Managed Web Application Firewall
Managed cloud WAF for protecting APIs and web apps against threats
ThreatX Managed Web Application Firewall
Managed cloud WAF for protecting APIs and web apps against threats
ThreatX Managed Web Application Firewall Description
ThreatX Managed Web Application Firewall is a cloud-native WAF solution designed to protect web applications and APIs across multi-cloud environments. The product is deployed as a reverse proxy and supports both SaaS and on-premises deployment models. The WAF provides protection against OWASP Top 10 threats, DDoS attacks, malicious bots and botnets, and credential stuffing attacks. It uses risk-based blocking to identify and block high-confidence threats while minimizing false positives, though manual and request-based blocking alternatives are also available. The platform automatically correlates evasive behaviors such as location masking and IP address cycling to help security teams understand how threats probe applications and APIs. New sites and APIs can be onboarded in minutes rather than days or weeks. ThreatX is sold as a fully managed Protection-as-a-Service offering with 24/7 support from a team of security experts. The service is designed to provide visibility into potential attacks while requiring minimal ongoing management from customer security teams. The solution supports all major cloud providers and is positioned for organizations needing to protect web applications and APIs regardless of where they are hosted.
ThreatX Managed Web Application Firewall FAQ
Common questions about ThreatX Managed Web Application Firewall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ThreatX Managed Web Application Firewall is Managed cloud WAF for protecting APIs and web apps against threats developed by ThreatX. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with WAF, Bot Protection.
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AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS
SaaS-based WAF for protecting web apps across multi-cloud, on-prem & edge
Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security
A cloud-based web application firewall service that protects web applications from malicious traffic through threat intelligence, access controls, and bot management capabilities.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
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