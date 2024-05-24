ThreatX Managed Web Application Firewall Description

ThreatX Managed Web Application Firewall is a cloud-native WAF solution designed to protect web applications and APIs across multi-cloud environments. The product is deployed as a reverse proxy and supports both SaaS and on-premises deployment models. The WAF provides protection against OWASP Top 10 threats, DDoS attacks, malicious bots and botnets, and credential stuffing attacks. It uses risk-based blocking to identify and block high-confidence threats while minimizing false positives, though manual and request-based blocking alternatives are also available. The platform automatically correlates evasive behaviors such as location masking and IP address cycling to help security teams understand how threats probe applications and APIs. New sites and APIs can be onboarded in minutes rather than days or weeks. ThreatX is sold as a fully managed Protection-as-a-Service offering with 24/7 support from a team of security experts. The service is designed to provide visibility into potential attacks while requiring minimal ongoing management from customer security teams. The solution supports all major cloud providers and is positioned for organizations needing to protect web applications and APIs regardless of where they are hosted.