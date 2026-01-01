Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) Description
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a cloud-based security service that provides web application and API protection. The service protects against common web attacks including SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks. The platform includes bot management capabilities that identify and mitigate bot traffic across web applications, mobile apps, and mini-programs using AI technology and multi-dimensional data analysis including fingerprints, behavior, and characteristics. Bot traffic can be handled through blocking, CAPTCHA verification, throttling, or spoofing. The service offers API security features including automatic API asset discovery to identify API endpoints, detect security risks, and enable lifecycle security management. It provides protection against API vulnerabilities such as lack of authentication mechanisms, excessive data exposure, and sensitive data leaks. WAF includes data security capabilities such as data leak prevention for sensitive information including certificate numbers, bank card numbers, and mobile phone numbers. Web tamper proofing locks and caches important page content. Account risk detection identifies dictionary attacks, brute-force attacks, and weak passwords. The platform provides protection rules through multiple methods including Alibaba Cloud-developed rules, AI-based deep learning, proactive protection rules, and custom rule creation. It automatically detects and defends against web vulnerabilities including zero-day vulnerabilities. Traffic management features include HTTP flood attack mitigation, access control, and throttling based on HTTP headers and body characteristics. The service supports deployment in public cloud, hybrid cloud, and data center environments. Full web access logs are recorded and can be queried using SQL statements.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) FAQ
Common questions about Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services developed by Alibaba Cloud. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Bot Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership