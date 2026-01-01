Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) Logo

Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services

Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) Description

Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a cloud-based security service that provides web application and API protection. The service protects against common web attacks including SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks. The platform includes bot management capabilities that identify and mitigate bot traffic across web applications, mobile apps, and mini-programs using AI technology and multi-dimensional data analysis including fingerprints, behavior, and characteristics. Bot traffic can be handled through blocking, CAPTCHA verification, throttling, or spoofing. The service offers API security features including automatic API asset discovery to identify API endpoints, detect security risks, and enable lifecycle security management. It provides protection against API vulnerabilities such as lack of authentication mechanisms, excessive data exposure, and sensitive data leaks. WAF includes data security capabilities such as data leak prevention for sensitive information including certificate numbers, bank card numbers, and mobile phone numbers. Web tamper proofing locks and caches important page content. Account risk detection identifies dictionary attacks, brute-force attacks, and weak passwords. The platform provides protection rules through multiple methods including Alibaba Cloud-developed rules, AI-based deep learning, proactive protection rules, and custom rule creation. It automatically detects and defends against web vulnerabilities including zero-day vulnerabilities. Traffic management features include HTTP flood attack mitigation, access control, and throttling based on HTTP headers and body characteristics. The service supports deployment in public cloud, hybrid cloud, and data center environments. Full web access logs are recorded and can be queried using SQL statements.

