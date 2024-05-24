Akamai App & API Protector Logo

Akamai App & API Protector

WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection

Cloud Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Akamai App & API Protector is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Akamai App & API Protector Description

Akamai App & API Protector is a web application firewall (WAF) solution that provides security for websites, applications, and APIs. The product identifies vulnerabilities and mitigates threats across web and API architectures. The solution includes the Adaptive Security Engine, which learns attack patterns and adapts to cybersecurity threats. It provides protection against OWASP Top 10 threats, CVEs, zero-day attacks, and API exploits. The product inspects requests in real time to defend against DDoS attacks, web application attacks, API attacks, and malicious bots. The platform includes automated defense capabilities through the Behavioral DDoS Engine for volumetric attacks. It offers API discovery functionality and sensitive data protection features. The solution provides both edge-based protection and hybrid deployment options through App & API Protector Hybrid, which extends WAF protections to on-premises, hybrid cloud, and multi-CDN environments. The product features automated updates and machine learning-powered self-tuning to reduce manual security management. It includes DevOps integration capabilities through a GUI, Terraform provider, APIs, and CLI. The solution offers AI-powered dashboards for anomaly and threat detection with actionable recommendations. A malware protection module is available that scans files at the edge to prevent attackers from reaching the origin. The product supports deployment within CI/CD pipelines for integration into development workflows.

Akamai App & API Protector FAQ

Common questions about Akamai App & API Protector including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Akamai App & API Protector is WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection developed by Akamai. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Bot Protection, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox