Akamai App & API Protector Description

Akamai App & API Protector is a web application firewall (WAF) solution that provides security for websites, applications, and APIs. The product identifies vulnerabilities and mitigates threats across web and API architectures. The solution includes the Adaptive Security Engine, which learns attack patterns and adapts to cybersecurity threats. It provides protection against OWASP Top 10 threats, CVEs, zero-day attacks, and API exploits. The product inspects requests in real time to defend against DDoS attacks, web application attacks, API attacks, and malicious bots. The platform includes automated defense capabilities through the Behavioral DDoS Engine for volumetric attacks. It offers API discovery functionality and sensitive data protection features. The solution provides both edge-based protection and hybrid deployment options through App & API Protector Hybrid, which extends WAF protections to on-premises, hybrid cloud, and multi-CDN environments. The product features automated updates and machine learning-powered self-tuning to reduce manual security management. It includes DevOps integration capabilities through a GUI, Terraform provider, APIs, and CLI. The solution offers AI-powered dashboards for anomaly and threat detection with actionable recommendations. A malware protection module is available that scans files at the edge to prevent attackers from reaching the origin. The product supports deployment within CI/CD pipelines for integration into development workflows.