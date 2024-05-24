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PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K

by PIOLINK

Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform with WAF and DDoS defense

Cloud Security Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K Description

PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K is a Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform that evolved from traditional web application firewall technology. The platform protects web applications and APIs against modern threats including API vulnerabilities and web attacks. The solution provides four core security functions: web application firewall capabilities, DDoS protection, bot management, and API protection. It addresses OWASP Top 10 and API Top 10 vulnerabilities through various detection technologies including user behavior-based detection. WEBFRONT-K supports latest protocols including TLS 1.3 and HTTP/2 with hardware-based SSL offloading capabilities. The platform features Smart Selector technology for selective traffic processing and core load balancing packet processing to optimize CPU usage and deliver high-performance web security. The solution offers multiple deployment methods including In-Line, Out-of-Path, Mirroring, and Hybrid configurations. Bot management is implemented through CAPTCHA and JavaScript action-based authentication to control improper bot activities. WEBFRONT-K provides GUI-based management console for web security log analysis and reporting. The platform supports automation through full REST API and Ansible integration. It offers license-based performance scaling without requiring hardware changes. Available as both hardware appliance (WEBFRONT-K) with throughput ranging from 600Mbps to 40Gbps and virtual appliance (WEBFRONT-KS) for public and private cloud deployments. The platform runs on PLOS, PIOLINK's proprietary operating system designed for security, high availability, and network performance.

PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K FAQ

Common questions about PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K is Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform with WAF and DDoS defense developed by PIOLINK. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with WAF, DDOS, TLS.

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