Cloudbric WMS Description

Cloudbric WMS (WAF Managed Service) is a managed service that provides security policy management for AWS WAF. The service offers configuration and monitoring of managed rules optimized for customer environments through a dedicated dashboard with an intuitive user interface. The service includes security policy consulting based on user logs, OWASP Top 10 response policies, and malicious IP reputation data. It operates an intelligence-based optimization system with automated threat IP blocking and provides response to new vulnerabilities. The platform maintains a threat information analysis system for early detection and response. Cloudbric WMS provides a user console with web ACL log analysis data covering the previous three months, enabling evaluation of cyber threat statuses and rule configuration management. The service generates automated security reports in PDF format based on real-time log analysis. The service is available in two models: Enterprise (contract-based pricing with flexible billing) and Software-as-a-Service (usage-based pricing through AWS Marketplace). Both models include 24/7 technical support in multiple languages (Korean, English, Japanese) and false-positive response capabilities. Implementation does not require installation or DNS configuration changes. The service leverages threat intelligence recognized by the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) for responding to advanced cyber attacks.