Cloudbric WMS Logo

Cloudbric WMS

Managed service for AWS WAF with security policy optimization and monitoring

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cloudbric WMS Description

Cloudbric WMS (WAF Managed Service) is a managed service that provides security policy management for AWS WAF. The service offers configuration and monitoring of managed rules optimized for customer environments through a dedicated dashboard with an intuitive user interface. The service includes security policy consulting based on user logs, OWASP Top 10 response policies, and malicious IP reputation data. It operates an intelligence-based optimization system with automated threat IP blocking and provides response to new vulnerabilities. The platform maintains a threat information analysis system for early detection and response. Cloudbric WMS provides a user console with web ACL log analysis data covering the previous three months, enabling evaluation of cyber threat statuses and rule configuration management. The service generates automated security reports in PDF format based on real-time log analysis. The service is available in two models: Enterprise (contract-based pricing with flexible billing) and Software-as-a-Service (usage-based pricing through AWS Marketplace). Both models include 24/7 technical support in multiple languages (Korean, English, Japanese) and false-positive response capabilities. Implementation does not require installation or DNS configuration changes. The service leverages threat intelligence recognized by the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) for responding to advanced cyber attacks.

Cloudbric WMS FAQ

Common questions about Cloudbric WMS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cloudbric WMS is Managed service for AWS WAF with security policy optimization and monitoring developed by Cloudbric. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Cloud Security, Log Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →