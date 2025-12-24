Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform Description

Indusface AppTrana is a web and API security platform that combines multiple security capabilities into a unified solution. The platform provides attack surface management to continuously discover exposed assets, vulnerability scanning through automated tools and expert-led penetration testing, and active protection mechanisms. The platform includes a managed web application firewall that protects against vulnerabilities, zero-day exploits, DDoS attacks, and bot traffic. It features autonomous vulnerability remediation through SwyftComply, which addresses critical, high, and medium-level vulnerabilities to support compliance requirements and generate zero-vulnerability reports. API security capabilities include protection for public-facing API endpoints with positive security policies, vulnerability identification through automated scanning and penetration testing. The platform provides behavior-based DDoS and bot mitigation with an integrated DDoS scrubber that uses AI-based auto-mitigation methods analyzing traffic by host, IP, URI, and geography. Additional features include DNS Security Extensions to prevent DNS hijacking and tunneling attacks, a content delivery network for performance optimization, and IncidentIQ Copilot, a generative AI agent for root cause analysis and attack mitigation. The platform operates with 24x7 security operations center support, providing managed services including custom rule creation, virtual patching for open vulnerabilities, false positive monitoring, and DDoS and bot alert management. The service includes a CISO dashboard for security visibility and reporting.