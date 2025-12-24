Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform Logo

Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform

AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform Description

Indusface AppTrana is a web and API security platform that combines multiple security capabilities into a unified solution. The platform provides attack surface management to continuously discover exposed assets, vulnerability scanning through automated tools and expert-led penetration testing, and active protection mechanisms. The platform includes a managed web application firewall that protects against vulnerabilities, zero-day exploits, DDoS attacks, and bot traffic. It features autonomous vulnerability remediation through SwyftComply, which addresses critical, high, and medium-level vulnerabilities to support compliance requirements and generate zero-vulnerability reports. API security capabilities include protection for public-facing API endpoints with positive security policies, vulnerability identification through automated scanning and penetration testing. The platform provides behavior-based DDoS and bot mitigation with an integrated DDoS scrubber that uses AI-based auto-mitigation methods analyzing traffic by host, IP, URI, and geography. Additional features include DNS Security Extensions to prevent DNS hijacking and tunneling attacks, a content delivery network for performance optimization, and IncidentIQ Copilot, a generative AI agent for root cause analysis and attack mitigation. The platform operates with 24x7 security operations center support, providing managed services including custom rule creation, virtual patching for open vulnerabilities, false positive monitoring, and DDoS and bot alert management. The service includes a CISO dashboard for security visibility and reporting.

Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform FAQ

Common questions about Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform is AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS developed by Indusface. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Attack Surface Mapping.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →