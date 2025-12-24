Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform
AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform
AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform Description
Indusface AppTrana is a web and API security platform that combines multiple security capabilities into a unified solution. The platform provides attack surface management to continuously discover exposed assets, vulnerability scanning through automated tools and expert-led penetration testing, and active protection mechanisms. The platform includes a managed web application firewall that protects against vulnerabilities, zero-day exploits, DDoS attacks, and bot traffic. It features autonomous vulnerability remediation through SwyftComply, which addresses critical, high, and medium-level vulnerabilities to support compliance requirements and generate zero-vulnerability reports. API security capabilities include protection for public-facing API endpoints with positive security policies, vulnerability identification through automated scanning and penetration testing. The platform provides behavior-based DDoS and bot mitigation with an integrated DDoS scrubber that uses AI-based auto-mitigation methods analyzing traffic by host, IP, URI, and geography. Additional features include DNS Security Extensions to prevent DNS hijacking and tunneling attacks, a content delivery network for performance optimization, and IncidentIQ Copilot, a generative AI agent for root cause analysis and attack mitigation. The platform operates with 24x7 security operations center support, providing managed services including custom rule creation, virtual patching for open vulnerabilities, false positive monitoring, and DDoS and bot alert management. The service includes a CISO dashboard for security visibility and reporting.
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform FAQ
Common questions about Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform is AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS developed by Indusface. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Attack Surface Mapping.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership