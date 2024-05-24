Trusted Knight Protector Air Description

Trusted Knight Protector Air is a cloud-based security solution that protects web and browser transactions between websites and visitors. The product operates through a DNS redirect and SSL setup to provide protection without requiring changes to existing website infrastructure or additional hardware. The solution monitors and secures data transfers between websites and connected devices in real-time. It scans for and blocks malicious JavaScript injections, malware, and harmful code before they can compromise transactions or steal data. The system provides protection for credentials, payment information, and other data input into web pages. Protector Air uses encryption to safeguard data across all devices, including compromised endpoints. The cloud-based architecture operates invisibly without requiring software installations on user devices. The solution is platform-agnostic and works across multiple devices. The product includes a dedicated console that provides real-time visibility into blocked threats, alerts, and traffic patterns. It generates monthly usage and security reports and sends immediate notifications when attempted access from compromised devices is detected. The solution supports protection for multiple domains and offers email support with responses within 4 hours.