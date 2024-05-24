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Impart

by Impart Security

Agent-based runtime firewall for web apps and APIs with AI-driven rules

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
WafRuntime SecurityServerlessCloud Native
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Impart Description

Impart is an agent-based runtime firewall that provides protection for web applications and APIs. The solution deploys inline at cloud ingress using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tooling and performs real-time inspections on live production traffic. The platform uses stateful WASM rules optimized for flexibility and operates with sub-10ms latency. It supports versioned policies that ship with releases and integrate into CI workflows, enabling rules-as-code approach to security policy management. Impart includes canary and regression validation capabilities to test policies against production traffic before enabling blocking mode, reducing the risk of false positives and service disruptions. The system can handle massive scale events with proven performance of 1.5 million API requests per second. The platform provides multiple response capabilities including blocking, rate limiting, request rewrites, and alerting. It includes AI-powered rule management through Impart AI to help security teams create and maintain firewall policies. The solution is designed for serverless and cloud-native architectures, offering protection for web applications, APIs, and LLM-based applications. It integrates into DevOps workflows and supports deployment models that align with modern cloud infrastructure practices.

Impart FAQ

Common questions about Impart including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Impart is Agent-based runtime firewall for web apps and APIs with AI-driven rules developed by Impart Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with WAF, Runtime Security, Serverless.

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