Cloudbric Managed Rules
Cloudbric Managed Rules
Cloudbric Managed Rules Description
Cloudbric Managed Rules is a set of security rules for AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) developed by Penta Security. The product is available through the AWS Marketplace and has been validated by AWS through the Foundational Technical Review as part of the AWS WAF Ready Program. The solution provides multiple rule sets addressing different security concerns: - OWASP Top 10 protection against threats like SQL Injection and Cross-Site Scripting using logic-based detection - Malicious IP protection based on threat intelligence from ThreatDB, collected from 700,000 websites across 171 countries - API security addressing OWASP API Security Top 10 risks with validation for XML, JSON, and YAML data - Bot protection against scrapers, scanners, and crawlers - Tor IP protection against anonymous traffic from the Tor network - Anonymous IP protection covering VPNs, data centers, DNS proxies, and P2P networks The rules are developed using threat intelligence from Cloudbric Labs, Penta Security's Cyber Threat Intelligence unit, and are continuously updated by security experts to respond to emerging threats. Implementation involves subscribing to the rules through AWS Marketplace and associating them with AWS WAF Web ACL. Penta Security is one of seven Independent Software Vendors worldwide offering managed rules for AWS WAF and is an official AWS partner.
Cloudbric Managed Rules FAQ
