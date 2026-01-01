MONITORAPP AIWAF Logo

MONITORAPP AIWAF

WAAP solution protecting web apps and APIs from threats across environments

MONITORAPP AIWAF Description

MONITORAPP AIWAF is a Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) solution that provides security for web applications and APIs across multiple deployment environments including on-premises, public cloud, private cloud, and edge architectures. The solution detects and blocks threats such as SQL Injection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), API-specific attacks, malicious bot activity, and Layer 7 DDoS attacks in real-time. It analyzes inbound traffic to distinguish between legitimate and malicious requests, allowing only authorized traffic to reach protected applications. AIWAF uses machine learning-based threat detection to minimize false positives. The solution operates by analyzing all incoming traffic, detecting various web and API threats in real-time, and blocking malicious requests while permitting legitimate traffic. The platform supports deployment without requiring network configuration changes and includes bypass functionality in case of system failure. It can handle multi-segment architectures and process asynchronous traffic patterns. MONITORAPP positions AIWAF as an evolution from traditional WAF solutions, addressing limitations in API threat detection and advanced attack protection that conventional web application firewalls cannot handle effectively. The company reports over 4,000 customer deployments across public sector, financial services, and enterprise organizations in Korea.

MONITORAPP AIWAF is WAAP solution protecting web apps and APIs from threats across environments developed by MONITORAPP. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Cloud Security, DDOS.

