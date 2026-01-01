Prophaze EagleEye WAF
Prophaze EagleEye WAF Description
Prophaze EagleEye WAF is a cloud-based web application firewall that sits between visitors and hosting servers to filter malicious traffic. The solution is deployed in a virtual private cloud dedicated to a single instance. The WAF operates by routing domain traffic through its firewalls after changing the DNS A record to point to EagleEye's IP address. It uses an AI-powered analysis engine that learns application logic and creates application-specific rules for protection. The solution includes a daily updated threat signature database supported by international security researchers. It provides protection against OWASP threats, zero-day vulnerabilities, DDoS attacks, and malicious bots. EagleEye monitors every incoming request using multiple attack detection algorithms and payload scanning capabilities. The AI-based tools categorize requests based on previous threat scores to determine routing decisions. The platform includes a real-time dashboard for monitoring protection status, viewing live alerts, generating reports with filtering options, and accessing incident information. Reports can be sent via email or Slack alerts. The solution offers flexible white-listing and black-listing capabilities and is designed to work with other security solutions. It provides protection specifically for web applications and APIs.
