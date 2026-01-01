Indusface SwyftComply Description

Indusface SwyftComply is a component of the AppTrana WAAP platform that provides autonomous vulnerability remediation through virtual patching. The product automatically applies virtual patches to critical, high, and medium severity vulnerabilities detected in web applications and APIs protected by AppTrana WAAP. SwyftComply generates clean, zero-vulnerability reports to support compliance requirements for standards including SOC 2, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. The system provides visibility into protection status for all open vulnerabilities through a centralized dashboard interface. The product includes AI-driven false positive testing combined with human verification to validate security policies and virtual patches before deployment. This testing process is designed to prevent false positives from impacting application availability. SwyftComply integrates with the AppTrana WAAP vulnerability scanning capabilities to identify vulnerabilities and automatically deploy corresponding virtual patches. The system provides protection against emerging zero-day threats through its managed security approach. The product operates as a fully managed service where security policies and virtual patches are deployed and maintained by Indusface security teams. Organizations can onboard applications through DNS routing changes without requiring software installation on application infrastructure.