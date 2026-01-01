Indusface SwyftComply Logo

Indusface SwyftComply

Autonomous vulnerability remediation via virtual patching for web apps and APIs

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Indusface SwyftComply Description

Indusface SwyftComply is a component of the AppTrana WAAP platform that provides autonomous vulnerability remediation through virtual patching. The product automatically applies virtual patches to critical, high, and medium severity vulnerabilities detected in web applications and APIs protected by AppTrana WAAP. SwyftComply generates clean, zero-vulnerability reports to support compliance requirements for standards including SOC 2, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. The system provides visibility into protection status for all open vulnerabilities through a centralized dashboard interface. The product includes AI-driven false positive testing combined with human verification to validate security policies and virtual patches before deployment. This testing process is designed to prevent false positives from impacting application availability. SwyftComply integrates with the AppTrana WAAP vulnerability scanning capabilities to identify vulnerabilities and automatically deploy corresponding virtual patches. The system provides protection against emerging zero-day threats through its managed security approach. The product operates as a fully managed service where security policies and virtual patches are deployed and maintained by Indusface security teams. Organizations can onboard applications through DNS routing changes without requiring software installation on application infrastructure.

Indusface SwyftComply FAQ

Common questions about Indusface SwyftComply including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Indusface SwyftComply is Autonomous vulnerability remediation via virtual patching for web apps and APIs developed by Indusface. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →