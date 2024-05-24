CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Baffin Bay Application Security Logo

Baffin Bay Application Security

by Baffin Bay Networks

Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense

Cloud Security Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
WafDdosWeb Security
Baffin Bay Application Security Description

Baffin Bay Application Security provides protection for web applications and APIs through a unified solution that combines multiple security capabilities. The platform offers DDoS protection that monitors traffic patterns to block malicious surges while maintaining legitimate traffic flow. The solution includes a Web Application Firewall with OWASP Core Rule Set (CRS) implementation to protect against vulnerability exploits before they reach applications. IP reputation filtering operates continuously to block known malicious actors from accessing protected assets. Bot protection capabilities identify and block scraping, credential stuffing, and automated abuse attempts. The platform includes account takeover (ATO) protection through inspection of web requests for malicious content and data. Rate limiting features allow customizable controls to prevent brute force attacks while ensuring legitimate user access. Geofencing functionality enables blocking or allowing traffic from specific countries to manage security risks. The solution uses threat intelligence and machine learning for traffic inspection and threat detection. The platform supports protection for web applications and APIs across cloud-based, on-premise, and third-party hosted environments. It addresses compliance requirements including DORA, GDPR, NIS2, and PII regulations.

Baffin Bay Application Security is Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense developed by Baffin Bay Networks. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with WAF, DDOS, Web Security.

