Cloudbric WAF+ Description

Cloudbric WAF+ is a cloud-based web application firewall platform that provides application security services. The product is part of a broader security suite that includes multiple components for web application and API protection (WAAP). The platform offers three main WAF-related products: Cloudbric WAF+ as a fully managed application security solution, Cloudbric WMS for AWS WAF management with AI-powered optimization, and Cloudbric Managed Rules which provides managed rule groups specifically designed for AWS WAF. The company positions itself as providing security services backed by over 20 years of experience, serving 100,000 references across 114 countries. The platform features an intuitive user interface that displays real-time security status. In addition to WAF services, Cloudbric offers public cloud security solutions and security applications including a VPN service. The company is owned by Penta Security and focuses on delivering cloud-based security solutions for organizations requiring web application protection. The platform is designed to provide comprehensive security coverage for cloud-based applications with emphasis on ease of use and management capabilities.