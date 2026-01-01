Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Description

Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) is a cloud-based security solution that protects web applications, mobile applications, and APIs from exploitation and threats. The platform provides protection against various attack vectors while managing bot traffic and mitigating distributed denial of service attacks. The solution uses machine learning and behavioral algorithms to identify threats and malicious bot activity. It continuously scans for threats and adapts security controls as the threat landscape changes. The platform monitors web traffic and provides protection for multiple applications simultaneously. WAAP includes capabilities for data security enhancement and helps organizations maintain business resilience, availability, and compliance requirements. The solution processes web traffic throughput and provides protection across web and mobile application environments. The platform offers a free trial that includes WAAP, bot protection, DDoS protection, and API protection for up to three applications with support for up to 100 Mbps of web traffic throughput. The trial period lasts 90 days and requires contact with a sales representative to activate.