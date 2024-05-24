A10 Networks ThreatX
A10 Networks ThreatX
A10 Networks ThreatX Description
ThreatX by A10 Networks is a web application protection platform (WAPP) that provides security for web applications and APIs across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform combines multiple security capabilities into a unified solution including web application firewall (WAF), API protection, bot protection, and Layer 7 DDoS mitigation. The platform uses a decision engine called Hacker Mind that employs machine learning algorithms, cross-vector correlation, and entity/transaction-based tracking to generate adaptive risk scores for threat detection. ThreatX monitors all north-south requests toward APIs within its deployment domain using behavioral analytics, fingerprinting, and cataloguing capabilities. ThreatX includes a managed Security Operations Center (SOC) that provides continuous monitoring, threat validation, and response to reduce false positives. The platform protects against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, credential stuffing attacks, web scraping, and multi-vector Layer 7 DDoS attacks that mimic normal traffic patterns. Deployment options include both on-premises and SaaS-based configurations. The platform features intuitive dashboards for security operations, detailed logging for compliance requirements, custom rule generation capabilities, and API cataloguing functionality. ThreatX sensors can be deployed and onboard sites within hours according to the vendor documentation.
