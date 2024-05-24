Fortra Managed Web Application Firewall (WAF) Description

Fortra Managed Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a managed security service that protects web applications and APIs from attacks and unwanted traffic. The service combines WAF technology with managed security services delivered by a dedicated web security team. The solution provides protection against OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 vulnerabilities through negative security signatures and positive security profiles. It includes DDoS protection that redirects high-volume Layer 7 traffic to cloud providers for mitigation, using CAPTCHA and silent challenges for legitimate users. The service offers client-side protection against cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks, API protection with automated discovery and mapping, and zero-day threat detection through global threat research. Detection capabilities include rule-based and behavior-based methods, session anomaly detection, and machine learning. Additional protections include credential attack prevention, bot management, virtual patching for over 100 applications, and dynamic trust-based policies using threat intelligence. The platform supports auto-scaling, high availability deployments, and application delivery controls including load balancing, caching, and acceleration. Managed services include security profile configuration, false positive resolution with 15-minute response SLA, ongoing management and tuning, 24/7 SOC support, and managed deployment. The service integrates threat intelligence from Fortra's global customer base to deliver virtual patches, signature updates, and attacker IP information automatically.