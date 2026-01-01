ThreatBook OneDNS Description

ThreatBook OneDNS is a cloud-native DNS security service designed to protect enterprise networks from malware, phishing, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats. The solution operates at the DNS level to block malicious domains before connections are established, preventing threats from reaching devices. The service requires no hardware deployment and can be configured in minutes by modifying DNS settings. It provides centralized management capabilities for securing multiple office locations and remote workers through a single console. The platform processes DNS queries against cloud-based threat intelligence to identify and block malicious domains. OneDNS offers policy enforcement across distributed workforces, including headquarters, branch offices, and remote terminals. The service includes monitoring and activity tracking capabilities through a unified management interface. The solution is designed to address security challenges in hybrid work environments where traditional perimeter-based security approaches have limitations. The platform has been operational for over 11 years and processes more than 30 billion DNS queries daily for over 5,000 enterprise customers. It provides DNS-based content filtering to block unwanted traffic and malicious downloads. The service includes an enterprise-grade SLA and claims a 99.9% accuracy rate for threat detection.