CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 Logo

CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0

by CDNetworks

Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
WafBot Protection
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Cloud Security24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 Description

CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 is a cloud-based security platform that combines Content Delivery Network capabilities with multi-layered security technologies. The platform protects websites, applications, and APIs from various cyber-attacks including DDoS, automated bot attacks, ransomware, SQL injection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), API abuse, and OWASP top 10 attacks. The platform utilizes an AI Central Engine that collects over 3 billion attack samples daily for big data analysis and machine learning. This engine automatically generates security strategies based on learned business baselines to provide adaptive protection. The AI system generates protection rules against DDoS attacks, dynamically updates protection models to detect Advanced Persistence Bots, and utilizes API recognition models for API lifecycle management. CDNetworks operates over 2,800 Points of Presence globally with more than 40 DDoS scrubbing centers and over 20 Tbps of total capacity. The platform protects over 200,000 servers worldwide and mitigates an average of over 3.3 billion cyberattacks daily. The platform includes a console portal that provides real-time insights into security posture, allowing organizations to spot attacks in real-time. The portal features a visual dashboard, incident investigation tools, real-time email alerts, and customized security policies. The security team consists of over 100 dedicated security experts available 24/7 for monitoring, detection, investigation, and response to cyberthreats.

CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 FAQ

Common questions about CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 is Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec developed by CDNetworks. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with WAF, Bot Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform Logo
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform

AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS

0
Prophaze Advanced AI-Based App & API Security Logo
Prophaze Advanced AI-Based App & API Security

AI-based app & API security platform with WAF, DDoS protection, and bot mitigation

0
F5 Distributed Cloud WAF Logo
F5 Distributed Cloud WAF

SaaS-based WAF for protecting web apps across multi-cloud, on-prem & edge

0
A10 Networks ThreatX Logo
A10 Networks ThreatX

Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security

0
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF Logo
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF

A cloud-based web application firewall service that protects web applications from malicious traffic through threat intelligence, access controls, and bot management capabilities.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox