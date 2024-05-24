CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 is a cloud-based security platform that combines Content Delivery Network capabilities with multi-layered security technologies. The platform protects websites, applications, and APIs from various cyber-attacks including DDoS, automated bot attacks, ransomware, SQL injection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), API abuse, and OWASP top 10 attacks. The platform utilizes an AI Central Engine that collects over 3 billion attack samples daily for big data analysis and machine learning. This engine automatically generates security strategies based on learned business baselines to provide adaptive protection. The AI system generates protection rules against DDoS attacks, dynamically updates protection models to detect Advanced Persistence Bots, and utilizes API recognition models for API lifecycle management. CDNetworks operates over 2,800 Points of Presence globally with more than 40 DDoS scrubbing centers and over 20 Tbps of total capacity. The platform protects over 200,000 servers worldwide and mitigates an average of over 3.3 billion cyberattacks daily. The platform includes a console portal that provides real-time insights into security posture, allowing organizations to spot attacks in real-time. The portal features a visual dashboard, incident investigation tools, real-time email alerts, and customized security policies. The security team consists of over 100 dedicated security experts available 24/7 for monitoring, detection, investigation, and response to cyberthreats.
