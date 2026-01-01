MONITORAPP AIAssist Managed Rules Description

MONITORAPP AIAssist Managed Rules is a managed security ruleset service designed for cloud service provider (CSP) native web application firewalls. The service provides pre-optimized security rulesets tailored for AWS, Azure, and GCP WAF environments. The product integrates with CSP WAFs through IAM permissions, enabling automated deployment of security policies without manual configuration. Rulesets are based on operational experience and include signatures and pattern-based detection rules that can be applied to cloud-native WAF infrastructure. AIAssist Managed Rules includes continuous updates that incorporate attack techniques, malicious IP addresses, and vulnerability data. The service provides a unified management console where users can configure rule settings, monitor logs, and manage WAF policies across multiple cloud platforms. The solution addresses configuration complexity in cloud-native WAF deployments by providing pre-validated rulesets that maintain consistent security policies across different CSP environments. Users can adjust WAF parameters including thresholds and conditions through the AIAssist console while the service handles rule updates and threat intelligence integration. The product is designed for organizations operating in multi-cloud environments that require standardized WAF protection without dedicated security personnel for manual rule configuration and maintenance.