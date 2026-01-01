Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP Logo

Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP Description

Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP is a web application and API protection platform that deploys as a hybrid SaaS solution. The product consists of server-side software that deploys in customer infrastructure and a cloud-hosted analytics backend. The platform provides protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, API-specific threats, credential stuffing, brute force attacks, malicious bots, and Layer 7 DDoS attacks. It includes virtual patching capabilities to address zero-day vulnerabilities without code changes. The solution offers distributed rate limiting to prevent automated attacks and geographic blocking to restrict access by region. It processes traffic inline to detect and block threats in real-time while maintaining privacy by keeping sensitive data within customer infrastructure. The platform supports deployment across cloud-native, multi-cloud, edge, and on-premises environments. It integrates with existing DevOps and security tools through native integrations. The system uses detection methods designed to minimize false positives, with 88% of customers reportedly using the product in blocking mode. Wallarm provides continuous threat intelligence updates from its research team to improve detection capabilities. The platform includes monitoring and analytics features accessible through a dashboard interface for incident response and remediation activities.

Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP is Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats

