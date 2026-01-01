Prophaze WAF-as-a-Service
Cloud-based WAF service protecting web apps from threats and vulnerabilities
Prophaze WAF-as-a-Service
Cloud-based WAF service protecting web apps from threats and vulnerabilities
Prophaze WAF-as-a-Service Description
Prophaze WAF-as-a-Service is a cloud-based web application firewall that monitors and filters traffic to protect web applications from cyber threats. The service uses behavioral-based threat detection algorithms to identify and block suspicious activity. The solution provides protection against common web application vulnerabilities including SQL injection attacks, cross-site scripting (XSS), broken authentication and session management, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, zero-day exploits, brute-force attacks, file inclusion attacks, and session hijacking. The WAF-as-a-Service is delivered entirely through the cloud, eliminating the need for on-premises security resources and reducing bandwidth costs. The service is designed for quick deployment, allowing organizations to implement protection within minutes without extensive configuration effort. The platform includes automatic security audits, a dashboard for monitoring WAF status, and customizable rulesets. It analyzes multiple file formats and protocols including HTTP and HTTPS traffic. The service is scalable to handle varying levels of traffic and application requests while maintaining system performance. The solution supports compliance requirements through automated security audits and helps managed service providers (MSPs) protect customer data and meet regulatory obligations. The WAF provides protection for web applications, servers, and networks with unlimited rulesets.
Prophaze WAF-as-a-Service FAQ
Common questions about Prophaze WAF-as-a-Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Prophaze WAF-as-a-Service is Cloud-based WAF service protecting web apps from threats and vulnerabilities developed by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership