Prophaze WAF-as-a-Service Description

Prophaze WAF-as-a-Service is a cloud-based web application firewall that monitors and filters traffic to protect web applications from cyber threats. The service uses behavioral-based threat detection algorithms to identify and block suspicious activity. The solution provides protection against common web application vulnerabilities including SQL injection attacks, cross-site scripting (XSS), broken authentication and session management, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, zero-day exploits, brute-force attacks, file inclusion attacks, and session hijacking. The WAF-as-a-Service is delivered entirely through the cloud, eliminating the need for on-premises security resources and reducing bandwidth costs. The service is designed for quick deployment, allowing organizations to implement protection within minutes without extensive configuration effort. The platform includes automatic security audits, a dashboard for monitoring WAF status, and customizable rulesets. It analyzes multiple file formats and protocols including HTTP and HTTPS traffic. The service is scalable to handle varying levels of traffic and application requests while maintaining system performance. The solution supports compliance requirements through automated security audits and helps managed service providers (MSPs) protect customer data and meet regulatory obligations. The WAF provides protection for web applications, servers, and networks with unlimited rulesets.