Indusface AppTrana - WAF

Indusface AppTrana is a managed web application firewall that provides protection for web applications and APIs against DDoS attacks, bot traffic, and vulnerability exploits. The service operates as a cloud-based WAAP solution with managed security operations. The platform includes a 24/7 Security Operations Center that handles false positive testing, WAF rule tuning, latency monitoring, and DDoS and bot monitoring. The service uses AI-assisted and heuristic-driven WAF rules designed to minimize false positives. AppTrana offers a five-minute onboarding process and includes origin server protection to defend against direct-to-origin attacks. The platform provides SLA guarantees for availability against DDoS, bot, and vulnerability attacks, with a 24-hour SLA for critical vulnerability protection. The solution includes SwyftComply for autonomous vulnerability remediation, addressing critical, high, and medium-level vulnerabilities. It integrates with a bundled DAST scanner and offers penetration testing as an add-on for risk-based protection. Client-side protection capabilities address supply chain attacks including Magecart, skimming, and formjacking. The platform provides JavaScript file inventory, tracking, and management from a centralized dashboard to support PCI DSS 4.0 compliance requirements. The service is deployed in block mode across all managed websites and includes virtual patching capabilities for vulnerability mitigation.
