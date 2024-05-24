Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite Description

Sense Defence AI Web Security Suite is a cloud-based web application and API protection platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for threat detection and mitigation. The platform provides a next-generation cloud WAF with 99.9% detection accuracy that protects against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and zero-day attacks. The solution includes DDoS protection with AI-powered detection capabilities that identify and mitigate volumetric attacks. The bot protection module uses AI algorithms to distinguish between legitimate and malicious traffic, blocking bad bots while allowing good bots like search engines to access applications. The platform features advanced rate limiting to control traffic flow and protect against traffic spikes and brute force attempts. It includes an advanced firewall module with flexible filtering options and proactive traffic inspection capabilities. Sense Defence deploys in under 10 minutes and comes fully configured out of the box. The platform is designed to reduce false positives through machine learning techniques while maintaining comprehensive threat coverage. It offers managed SSL certificates for secure data transmission and integrates with both traditional and contemporary application environments. The solution is built to scale and adapt to diverse business needs, providing protection for web applications and APIs with automated deployment and tuning to lower total cost of ownership compared to legacy WAF solutions.